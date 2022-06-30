Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Felicia Dawn Battle, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Tuesday.
Eric Dewayne Walker, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles, 300 block of Albemarle Road, Tuesday
Stalking, 6000 block of South East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 500 block of Georgetown Road, Tuesday
Organized retail theft worth between $100 and $750, 900 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Assault family violence, 1300 block of Poplar Street, Tuesday
Assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation, 1200 block of James Farmer Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Rickey Loyd Cunningham, 48, of Karnack was arrested and charged with two counts of violation of probation/sexual assault of a child on Tuesday.
Jerry Darrell Guilliams, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, assault of a peace officer/judge and obstruction or retaliation on Wednesday.
Charity Faith Holder, 48, of Karnack was arrested and charged with ooc/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Tuesday.
Arthur Delorise Hollie Jr., 71, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape worth greater than or equal to $200, cpf/operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Tuesday.
Dhravian Deron Redd, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with riot participation on Tuesday.
Jose Salvador Maldonado, 50, of San Benito was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.