Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Mike Paul James, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
  • Cristi Diane Woodward, 44, of Carthage was arrested on a Panola County warrant for credit card or debit card abuse on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Burglary of a habitation intend other, 2400 block of Addibelle Street, Thursday
  • Criminal mischief causing damage between $2,500 and $30,000, 1000 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Darryle James Brennan Jr., 22, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/aggravated sexual assault of a child on Thursday.
  • Jacob Aaron Clark, 30, of Doyline, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
  • Keith Calvin Donavan, age and residence unknown, was arrested and charged with two MPD traffic warrants and no driver’s license on Friday.
  • Brandi Michelle Oney, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.

