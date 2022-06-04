Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Mike Paul James, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
- Cristi Diane Woodward, 44, of Carthage was arrested on a Panola County warrant for credit card or debit card abuse on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of a habitation intend other, 2400 block of Addibelle Street, Thursday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $2,500 and $30,000, 1000 block of North East End Boulevard, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Darryle James Brennan Jr., 22, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/aggravated sexual assault of a child on Thursday.
- Jacob Aaron Clark, 30, of Doyline, Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Keith Calvin Donavan, age and residence unknown, was arrested and charged with two MPD traffic warrants and no driver’s license on Friday.
- Brandi Michelle Oney, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.