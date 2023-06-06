Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Danny Wayne Surratt, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a family/household (two counts) on Friday.
Steven Reginald Tucker, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Saturday.
Robert Earl Lewis, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with traffic incident/violation on Saturday.
George Henry Woodkins, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Kevin Jerome Wright, 56, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram and no driver’s license on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Terroristic threat of family/household, 400 block of Brassell Drive, Friday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1000 block of South Washington Avenue, Friday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Traffic incident/violation, 500 block of Locust Street, Saturday
Burglary of habitation, 300 block of Nolan Street, Saturday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Eric Jerome Atkins, 46, of Grambling, Louisiana was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Justin Wayne Bromley, 39, of Tatum was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Fermin Calderon-Garcia, 49, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicate and no driver’s license on Sunday.
Jennifer Genell Clark, 49, of Hallsville was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for forgery of a financial instrument on Saturday.
Carlos Gonzalez, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
Marvin Duane Hurd, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Jacquelyn Denise Jones, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Corey Wayne Jordan, 34, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram (three counts) on Saturday.
Michelle Renee Kethley, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 28 and 200 grams, and public intoxication on Sunday.
Jay Christopher McClure, 21, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Saturday.
Gabe Nelson III, 44, of Longview was arrested and charged with ros/unlawful carrying of a weapon, ros/possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces, ai/tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, ai/unlawful carrying of a weapon, ai/possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces, bond forfeiture/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and bond forfeiture/bribery on Friday.
Bryan Shelby Kaye, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Sunday.