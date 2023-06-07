Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Harvey Justin Woodkins, 66, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation (two counts) on Tuesday.
Monae Shuntae Johnson-Leatch, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person with intentional bodily injury (two counts) on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causes bodily injury, 800 block of Ida Street, Monday
Assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation, intersection of Sanford and Whetstone, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Megan Nicole Barrington, (90-2), of Lindale was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Monday.
Raul Deleon Jr., (95-2), of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
Jaylon J’Mickal Flamer, (03), of Longview was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and evading arrest detention on Monday.
Benjamin Andrew Malcolm, (91), of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Monday.
Jeffery Cade Martin, (90), of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
Phallen Ray Stephenson, (88-2), of Longview was arrested and charged with contempt of court disobedience of court order on Monday.
Thomas Lee White, (66-2), of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/attempt to comit possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.