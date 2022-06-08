Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Tianna Ladell Berney, (87), of Waskom was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
- David Thomas Goumez, (82-2), of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
- Charles Anthony Rachal Jr., 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with parole violation on Monday.
- Diamond Unique Roach, (91-2), of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
- Gabriel Rayfield Lemons, (79-2), of Shreveport was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.