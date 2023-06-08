Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Harvey Justin Woodkins, 66, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday for assault of a family member, impeding breath and circulation.
Aaron Jerome Jackson, 54, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday for assault family violence, and criminal trespass.
Kalin Gregory Wiley, 29, of Marshall was arrested Tuesday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An animal bite was reported on Tuesday on S Washington Avenue.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Iymahd Nikwane Anderson, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, and possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan Alexander Sides, 27, was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse of elderly person.