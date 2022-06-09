handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • None

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • None

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Cedric Griffin, 19, of Houston was arrested and charged with br/theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 and br/engage in criminal activity on Tuesday.
  • Christopher Michael Williams, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
  • Jonathan Charles Wallace, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license on Tuesday.

