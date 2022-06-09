Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Cedric Griffin, 19, of Houston was arrested and charged with br/theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass worth less than $20,000 and br/engage in criminal activity on Tuesday.
- Christopher Michael Williams, 40, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Tuesday.
- Jonathan Charles Wallace, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license on Tuesday.