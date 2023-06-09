Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Yancy Deshun King, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with MPD warrant above class c (two counts) and hindering secured creditors on Wednesday.
Roy Lee Hall, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent sbi and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Murder, 1800 block of Alexander Street, Wednesday
Assault family violence, 1600 block of East Fannin Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ricky Lee Anderson, 45, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and driving in left lane when not passing on Wednesday.
Franklin Keith Durham Jr., 53, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and speeding on Wednesday.
Thomas L. Hopkins, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram analogue on Wednesday.
Demicahl Waltrez McClellan, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to identify giving false/fictitious info, resist arrest search or transport, wrong license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid on Wednesday.
Shannon Lee Ryan, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.