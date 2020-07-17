Staff Reports
At approximately 5:17 p.m. June 23, the Marshall Police Department emergency dispatch received a 911 call from a residence on Compress Street in Marshall. The caller alerted authorities that an individual was shooting into the home.
Detectives investigating this case obtained a felony arrest warrant for Kevin Noyola. Noyola was taken into custody by the Marshall PD for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon from the shooting and also arrested for a parole warrant.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Kent Dwayne Boyd was arrested July 15 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
James Walter Morgan Jr. was arrested July 15 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
No incidents were reported in the past 24 hours by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Fred Weathersby, 44, of Marshall was arrested July 15 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Antonio Kimtrial Robinson, 19, was arrested July 16 on charges of riot participation.
Jerrold Deshane Maze, 18, of Marshall was arrested July 16 on charges of riot participation.
Demonte Dewayne Powell, 20, of Marshall was arrested July 15 on charges of a traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 15 in the 600 block of East Houston Street.
A driving while license invalid with previous conviction was reported July 15 on East End Boulevard and East Carolanne.