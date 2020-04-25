The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging citizens to lock up their belongings and vehicles as more thefts are being reported.
“Be aware of people near your house,” HCSO stated in a press release. “Let people know you are seeing them.”
An easy way to remember is to perform the 9 p.m. routine each night by conducting a security check each night.
At 9 p.m. citizens should make sure vehicles, residences, garages, windows, gates and sheds are locked. They should also bring valuables such as tools, bikes and keys inside. Finally, they should activate exterior lights, security cameras and alarm systems.
HCSO also encouraged citizens to call if they have any concerns.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal mischief was reported April 24 on Blocker Road when subjects broke through a gate and attempted to steal a side by side.
A burglary was reported April 22 on FM 1998 when subjects forced entry into a residence. Weapons, a 16 ft. trailer, side by side, security system and power tools were stolen. The gate and three door frames were damaged.
A theft was reported April 23 on the East Loop when four chrome rims were taken off of a Cadillac.
Arrests from HCSO were not available.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported April 23 in the 1500 block of Fannin Street.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported April 24 in the 1300 block of Julie Street.
Arrests were not available from the Marshall Police Department.