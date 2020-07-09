An arrest was made Tuesday in Jefferson after a suspect fired a shotgun in the direction of an individual driving by, according to information released by the Jefferson Police Department.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. July 7 officers with Jefferson PD responded to a possible shooting call near the intersection of North Owens and West Webster Street.
From witness statements and talking to the victim, David Williams, 30, it was determined that Murrell Emerson, 50, discharged a shotgun in the direction of Williams as he was driving by Emerson’s residence.
After shooting at Williams, Emerson went back into his residence and the firearm was later recovered as evidence. With the assistance of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Game Wardens, Emerson was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
Williams was not injured in the shooting.
Given that the case is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
David Wesley Shimic, 34, of Marshall, was arrested July 7 on charges associated with a Harrison County warrant.
Ricky Randell Robbins, 50, of Marshall, was arrested July 7 on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication with three previous convictions.
Adrian Rashad Ward, 31, of Marshall, was arrested July 7 on charges associated with two Marshall PD warrants.
Leon Washington, 53, of Marshall, was arrested July 7 on charges associated with three traffic incidents/violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported July 7 in the 1100 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
A public intoxication with three prior convictions was reported July 7 in the 2000 block of Victory Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury to a family members was reported July 8 on Wanda Court Drive.
No arrests or incidents were received from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.