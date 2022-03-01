Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
James Udell Coleman, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750, evading arrest or detention and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
Owen Curtis Waxler, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with abandonment or endangering a child, imminent danger on Friday.
Pareshkumar Dhirajbhai Patel, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated for the second time on Saturday.
Joe Allen Michael, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, fleeing a police officer, driving while license invalid with previous convictions or suspensions, and two traffic incidents or violations on Saturday.
Kenneth Lee Williams, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with minor driving under influence on Sunday.
Roderick James Bowman, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and for a warrant issued by another agency on Monday.
Jimmetria Lanell Stephenson, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief was reported on S Washington Avenue on Friday.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on N East End Blvd on Friday.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Yaney Street on Friday.
Burglary of a building was reported on S Indian Springs Dr. on Friday.
Abandon or endangering of a child was reported on Lake Street on Friday.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Scenic Loop on Friday.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on Shiloh Street on Friday.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on S East End Blvd on Saturday.
Traffic incident or violation was reported on Louisiana and Poplar on Saturday.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Sunday on W Emory Street.
Minor driving under the influence was reported on Crestwood Drive on Sunday.
Assault family violence was reported on Esplanade Street on Sunday.
Assault was reported on Monday on W Rusk St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Adam Lee Bilyeu, 34, of Louisiana was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and not having a drivers license on Friday.
Christopher John Cisco, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Friday.
Terry Johnson, 57, of Harleton was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct on Monday.
Mederick Owens, 49, of Marshall was arrested on a Harrison County warrant for criminal mischief between $100 and $750 on Friday.
Daniel Wayne Smith, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged on possession of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, improper use of dealer tags, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with identification numbers on Saturday.
James Edward Tradewell, 34, of Waskom was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display permit on Saturday.