Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kyle Higgins, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Monday.
Krystle Lynn Marsh, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with ai/rop/accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200, Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500, 900 block of Morrison Street, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Damien Paul Berry, 43, of Harleton was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension on Sunday.
Taylor Elizabeth Burton, 29, of Avinger was arrested and charged with prohibited substance in correctional facilities and engage in organized criminal activity on Saturday.
James A. Henson II, 48, of Tyler was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram on Saturday.
Courtney Christine Jordan, 38, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with operation of vehicle with expired license plate on Sunday.
Bonnie Catherine Keasler, 72, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday.
Tonya Marie Kinsey, 40, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Saturday.
Melvin Ray Lewing, 41, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with rop/driving while license invalid, a Panola County warrant for mtr/sex offender’s duty to register, and a Panola County warrant for mtr/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Saturday.
Christopher Wayne McKee, 42, of Carthage was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday.
Chelsea Nichole Musgrove, 27, of Waskom was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon on Friday.
Brandy Ann Wolf, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with fail to drive in single lane, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams on Sunday.
Adam Joseph Broussard, 45, of Waskom was arrested on Caddo Parish warrants for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Dylan Brennan Thomas, 24, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of property worth between $150,000 and $300,000 on Friday.
Cedric Lamar Wrighten Sr., 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
James Patrick Bailey, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order assault/stalking and assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
Lexi Malae Huddle, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with sale of tobacco to a minor on Monday.
Samuel David Smith, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of a bond/protective order, br/stalking and a Caddo Parish warrant for theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Monday.