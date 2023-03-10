Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Angela Shante Johnson, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/abandon endanger child criminal negligence on Wednesday.
Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions and resist arrest search or transport on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Erica Rae Dorgan, 34, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with operation of vehicle with expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia, fail to report change of address and ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Gloria Alexandra Gutierrez, 28, of Corpus Christi was arrested and charged with rop/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
Ryan Johnathan Katsock, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/assault of a family member impede breath/circulation on Wednesday.
Jeff Phillip Sepulvado, 49, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.
Vergil Wayne Wilson, 27, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with failure to appear/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Wednesday.