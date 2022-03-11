Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- The Marshall Police Department made no new arrests since the previous arrest report.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- The Marshall Police Department reported no new incidents in the past 24 hours on Thursday morning.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Kacie Maghen Ferguson, (90-2), of Jefferson was arrested on Marion County warrants for criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and resisting arrest search or transport on Wednesday.
- Joshua Jeremiah Hill, (79-2), of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of bond/protective order on Wednesday.
- Edward Phillip Sirmons, (47), of Tucson, Arizona was arrested on an Arizona Corrections warrant for parole violation on Wednesday.