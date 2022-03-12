handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Matthew Ryan Hodge, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Cruelty to animals, 500 block of Levin Street, Thursday
  • Traffic incident/violation, intersection of North Washington and Austin, Thursday
  • Discharging firearm, intersection of West Emory and Hope Circle, Thursday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Natalie Brooke Allums, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with two counts of rop/driving
  • Darion Marcel Boyce, 29, of St. Louis, Missouri was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Friday.
  • Shyrell Latrece Brison, 30, of St. Louis, Missouri was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Friday.
  • Jeremiah Rashad Brown, 35, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction, unauthorized use of a vehicle and a Dallas County warrant/violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
  • Erica Rae Dorgan, 33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
  • Marilyn Joy Frederick, 58, of Haughton, Louisiana was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Thursday.
  • Mikel Lee Richardson, 47, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/criminal trespass on Thursday.
  • Michael Wayne Russell, 28, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
  • Kiara Lacora Silmon, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
  • Ronald J. Swinford, 52, of Blanchard, Louisiana was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
  • Dalton John Thulen, 25, of Karnack was arrested on a Navarro County warrant for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thrusday.
  • Dillon Graham Turner, 32, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
  • Joshua Lee Victery, 34, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.

