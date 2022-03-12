Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Matthew Ryan Hodge, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Cruelty to animals, 500 block of Levin Street, Thursday
- Traffic incident/violation, intersection of North Washington and Austin, Thursday
- Discharging firearm, intersection of West Emory and Hope Circle, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Natalie Brooke Allums, 39, of Longview was arrested and charged with two counts of rop/driving
- Darion Marcel Boyce, 29, of St. Louis, Missouri was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Friday.
- Shyrell Latrece Brison, 30, of St. Louis, Missouri was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Friday.
- Jeremiah Rashad Brown, 35, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with previous conviction, unauthorized use of a vehicle and a Dallas County warrant/violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle on Thursday.
- Erica Rae Dorgan, 33, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Marilyn Joy Frederick, 58, of Haughton, Louisiana was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Thursday.
- Mikel Lee Richardson, 47, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/criminal trespass on Thursday.
- Michael Wayne Russell, 28, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Kiara Lacora Silmon, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
- Ronald J. Swinford, 52, of Blanchard, Louisiana was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
- Dalton John Thulen, 25, of Karnack was arrested on a Navarro County warrant for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thrusday.
- Dillon Graham Turner, 32, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
- Joshua Lee Victery, 34, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Thursday.