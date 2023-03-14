Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Satartia Ann Smith, 44, of Joaquin was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person on Thursday.
Adrian Rashad Ward, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with illegal burning on Thursday.
Shanequa Marie Gaston, 28, of Houston was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Saturday.
Britney Nicole Williams, 35, of Carthage was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Danielle Dominique Allen, 29, of Longview was arrested on two MPD class c warrant on Saturday.
Drayden Dejuan Oliver, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 2100 block of West Grand Avenue, Thursday
MPD class c warrant, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Theft under $100, 1600 block of South East End Boulevard, Saturday
Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Saturday
Assault causes bodily injury, 1600 block of Joyce Street, Saturday
Accident involving damage to vehicle, 1400 block of Poplar Street, Sunday
Theft of firearm, 600 block of East Austin, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jaheim Allaza-Amin Herrera, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Thursday.
Randy Wayne Surratt, 43, of Longview was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of engage in organized criminal activity on Thursday.
Narcisco Esquivel Acuna, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Saturday.
Phillip Heath Altmon, 48, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
Karen Vivianana Castellanos, 34, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
Madison Lee Freeman, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Saturday.
Gerald Glen Hendricks, 41, of Center was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, parole violation and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Sunday.
Brandon Alexander Marney, 24, of Beckville was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Taye Thomas Payne, 24, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, resisting arrest search or transport, reckless driving, evading arrest detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and possession of marijuana measuring between two and four ounces on Sunday.
George Daniel Terry, 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with br/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Sunday.
John Thomas Clark, 20, of Dallas was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of firearm and violation of probation/theft of firearm on Friday.
Jerry Waine Close, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Friday.
Andres Junior Gonzalez, 35, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.