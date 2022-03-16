Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Christian Alexander Strnad, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention and bond forfeiture/evading arrest detention on Monday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- William Lee Ellsworth, 29, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Jordan Rey Minifield, 29, of Longview was arrested for bond forfeiture/hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, bond forfeiture/tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, a Gregg County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in a weapons free zone and a Henderson County, Nevada warrant for burglary of habitation on Monday.
- Andrea Alec Freeman, age and city unknown, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
- Rodolfo Torres Gomez, 46, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration measuring greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
- Reginald Latron Silmon, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility and several MPD citations on Monday.