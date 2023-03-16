Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Colby Antoine Calico, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, prohibited substance in correctional facility and warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles, 1800 block of Brown Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Dwayne Hicks, 51, of Marshall was arrested on a Marion County warrant for burglary of habitation on Tuesday.
Jun Seop Im, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with cigars and tobacco products tax violation (two counts) and cigarette tax violation on Tuesday.
Tony Negil Leary, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention on Tuesday.
Javier Suarez Borbon, 40, of Waskom was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.
Joshua Ryan Braley, 28, of Karnack was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.
Corey Lee Johnson, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with parole violation on Tuesday.
Lakeethan Tywan Pentecost, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with ai/manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams (two counts) and ai/possession of a marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.