Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Khalil Ali Brasher, 20, of Karnack was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Tuesday.
- Demarqusa Antwon Henderson, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Tuesday.
- James Earl Traylor, 71, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Tuesday.
- Johnathan Wade Whittington, 38, of Iowa Park was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one/1-B measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Justin Scott Martinez, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Burglary of building, 100 block of East Grand Avenue, Tuesday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 700 block of Scenic Loop, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kaleb Michael Conley, 28, of Shreveport was arrested on a Bossier City Police warrant for felony theft on Tuesday.