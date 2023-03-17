Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Diamond Latois Adams, 30, of Dallas was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity on Wednesday.
Darius Lydell Black, 19, of Lancaster was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds on Wednesday.
Paul Everett Sebastain McTyre, 29, of Karnack was arrested and charged with two traffic incident/violations and warrant (issued by other agency).
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Gloria Lushelle Beham, 29, of Dallas was arrested and charged with rop/terroristic threat on Wednesday.
Lillie Ruth Brantley, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
Kemp Keon Brown, 23, of Beckville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Wednesday.
Vertis Darnell James, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with littering city street on Wednesday.
Kevin Keith Korzeniewski, 58, of Henderson was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
Luis Diego Moncilla-Huerta, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, evading arrest detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Wednesday.
Daniela Karina Sanchez, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with injury to a child/elderly person/disabled person on Wednesday.
Wesley Robinson, 34, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with br/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday.