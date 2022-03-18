Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Fernando Granados Perez, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third or more and traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Aggravated assault against a public servant, 400 block of Hickory Street, Wednesday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jose Martin Mata-Sanchez, 41, of Marshall was arrested on a Bowie County warrant for violation of probation/driving while intoxicated on Wednesday.
- Erasmo Guadalupe Ortiz, 24, of Orange Grove was arrested on San Patrico County warrants for mtr/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, mtr/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, mtr/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2-A greater than or equal to two ounces, mtr/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and mtr/tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
- Norman Shane Potter, 45, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Wednesday.
- Eric Zavala Jr., 25, of Alice was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
- Antwan Terrance Davis, 29, of Houston was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Wednesday.
- Shane Alwyn Espinoza, 34, of Tyler was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, parole violation and failure to identify fugitive intent give false info on Wednesday.