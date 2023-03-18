From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Johnathan Antione Reeves, 28, of Carthage was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2100 block of Beaver Street, Thursday
Assault family violence, 1200 block of Summitt Street, Thursday
Assault family violence, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Angela Lea Camp, (92), of Waskom was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/unlawful carrying of a weapon, burglary of habitation, theft of firearm and unauthorized use of vehicle on Thursday.
Genaro Nunez Garcia, (98), of Marshall was arrested and charged with cpf/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
Nicholas Tishawn Lane, (02-2), of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
Randall Lee Langenberg, (72), of Marshall was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday.
Zachary Carnel Robinson, (92-2), of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
Joe Louis Irving Jr., (64), of Karnack was arrested and charged with violate burn ban, disregard stop sign and two counts of driving while license invalid on Thursday.