Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Deborah Reale Allen, 41, of Gladewater was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security, 1100 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Disorderly conduct, 1500 block of East Grand Avenue, Monday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Marcia Shunta Burnham, 44, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Monday.
- Anthony Devon Byrd, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Monday.
- Christopher Charles Craver, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 on Monday.
- Christopher Michael Nelson, 20, of Longview was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/engage in organized criminal activity on MOnday.
- Mary Elizabeth Trice, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and possession of a dangerous drug on Monday.
- Terry Cordell Johnson, 57, of Harleton was arrested and charged