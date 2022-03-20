Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Tennile May Tsosie, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Thursday.
- Bruce Alan Henry, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public lewdness on Thursday.
- Cheyenne Mackenzie Page, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public lewdness on Thursday.
- Lidia Jazmin Perez Lopez, 30, of Tyler was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Assault causes bodily injury, 100 block of Nathan Street, Thursday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 1000 block of East Houston Street, Thursday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 0 block of Paula Street, Thursday
- Public lewdness, 400 block of East Austin Street, Thursday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 1200 block of East Rusk Street, Thursday
- Assault family violence, 600 block of East Austin Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Candace Nicole Borden, 38, of Harleton was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Raleigh Dean Wood, 51, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.