Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Monica Yvette Young, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a family/household on Friday.
Jami Colleen Waggoner, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Friday.
Pamela Janell Denson, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with expired driver’s license and no valid driver’s license on Friday.
Henry Levell Dixon, 45, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug on Saturday.
Mark Macomber, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday.
Deonte Jamal Smith, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday.
Richard Casas Ibarra, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no liability insurance and no valid driver’s license on Sunday.
Dekendrick Deon Bender, 22, of Maglonia, Arkansas was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Tyberious Murphy Gonsoulin, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and no liability insurance on Friday.
Damarcus Dejuan McCowan, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Friday.
Louis Dwayne Talley, 34, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts) and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Friday
Driving while intoxicated, 3600 block of Karnack Highway, Saturday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Genell Clark, 49, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with criminal simulation on Sunday.
Micheal Trent Delacerda, 53, of Marshall was arrested on a Tarrant County warrant for assault causes bodily injury on Saturday.
Carlita Ann Dent, 37, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug and bond forfeiture/possession of a dangerous drug on Sunday.
Christy Marie Fletcher, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of firearm on Friday.
Clayton James Goodson, 19, of Karnack was arrested and charged with br/stalking on Friday.
Avis Delynn Jones, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds in a drug free zone, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams on Friday.
Moses Martin Morales, 30, of Nacogdoches was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Saturday.
Robert Louis Price Jr., 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid (three counts), no valid driver’s license, unsightly yard or lot and speeding on Saturday.
John Michael Savastano, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false drug test falsification device, violation of bond/protective order, br/violation of protective order bias/prejudice and br/assault causes bodily injury family violence on Friday.
David Lynn Witcher, 58, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Saturday.
Jon Wesley Alsup, 33, of Diana was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.
Clifton Ray Brown, 43, of Beckville was arrested and charged with ai/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, ai/theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500 and ai/criminal trespass on Friday.
Antonio Dervorise Jordan, 41, of Forney was arrested on a Smith County warrant for criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Saturday.
Christopher Thomas Kelley, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Friday.