Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lillie Ruth Brantley, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 on Monday.
Vertis Darnell James, 62, of Marshall was arrested and charged with littering on Monday.
Aijhanique Shayna Peters, 23, city of residence unknown, was arrested and charged with speeding on Monday.
Clifton James Craver, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Ronald Joe Smith, 61, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.
Terrence Terrell Stephenson, 41, of Longview was arrested and charged with speeding and driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None