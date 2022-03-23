handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Kristopher Ray Dunn, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
  • Tyron Jonte Fisher, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with an MPD class c warrant on Monday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • The Marshall Police Department reported Tuesday morning that it had no reportable offenses in the past 24 hours.

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • William Travis Holmes, 46, of Hallsville was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for bond forfeiture/fraud use/possession identifying info on Monday.
  • Terry Cordell Johnson, 57, of Harleton was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility on Monday.

