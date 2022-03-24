Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Brandon Lamar Alexander, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Engaging in organized criminal activity, 2000 block of Loop 390 West, Tuesday
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, 300 block of West Burleson Street, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Lewis Clark, 25, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, operation of vehicle with expired license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Tuesday.