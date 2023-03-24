Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tanya Renee Spearman, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia (two counts), speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Wednesday.
Shannon Rachelle Bunch, 41, of Harleton was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring less than one gram, prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and miscellaneous incident on Wednesday.
Brianna Lachelle Dunkin, 19, of Watauga was arrested and charged with theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Forgery of a financial instrument, 1200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday
Dog bite, 1200 block of East Bowie Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None