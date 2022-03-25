handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Braylan Deion Williams, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
  • Cassidy Jewel Fuqua, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft under $100 and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Wednesday.
  • LeeAndre Antwoyne McCoy, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • The Marshall Police Department reported Thursday morning it had no reportable offenses within the past 24 hours.

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Kelli Ann Beighey, (70), of Jefferson was arrested on a Marion County warrant for criminal trespass on Wednesday.
  • Johnathan Israel Castro, 22, of Tyler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Wednesday.

