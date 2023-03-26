From Staff Reports
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Clifton Ray Foster Jr., 23, of Marshall was arrested on an Ellis County warrant for failure to appear on Thursday.
Nicholas Lavelle Hull, 30, of Waskom was arrested and charged with Harrison County warrants for class c assault and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 and assault family violence and a Harris County warrant for terroristic threat on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Raymond Joe DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with violation of probation/criminal negligent homicide on Thursday.
Max Ramirez, 19, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Anthony Dewayne Gordon, 45, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with sex offender’s duty to register on Thursday.
Waylon Allen Simons, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/terroristic threat, bond forfeiture/resist arrest search or transport, bond forfeiture/failure to identify and br/sex offender’s duty to register on Thursday.