Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Londell Perkins, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or warrant and driving while license invalid on Thursday.
- Patrick Deondrick Burns, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 1100 block of East Grand Avenue, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Denovar Antonio Yapp, 36, of West Palm Beach, Florida was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Thursday.