Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kaneshia L’shay Perkins, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with credit card or debit card abuse elderly on Friday.
Christopher Marion Deeds, 46, of DeBerry was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday.
Quincy Earl McCollister, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm on Saturday.
Calvin Ray Smith, 60, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft (all other) under $100 on Sunday.
Arlene Jennette Okra, 69, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft (all other) under $100 on Sunday.
Jacorey Jawone Mitchell, 24, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
Romiya Genae Williams, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Sunday.
Demontra Byrd, 24, of Mansfield, Louisiana was arrested on three Angelina County warrants on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Friday
Burglary of vehicles, 2100 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
Criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750, 500 block of South Garrett Street, Sunday
Assault causes bodily injury, 2000 block of Victory Drive, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Ronald Dale Alex, 22, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawfully carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
Kristina Jorynique Anderson, 31, of Mesquite was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawfully carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Amber Nicole Blankenship, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and 10 Marion County warrants for possession of child pornography on Friday.
O.Z. Davis III, 22, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawfully carrying of a weapon on Friday.
Julian Diaz, 48, of Longview was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense on Sunday.
Daunte Jarell Dunn, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with three MPD traffic warrants, peeding, no driver’s license (two counts) and display expired license plate (two counts) on Saturday.
Timothy Brian Finch, 44, of Diana was arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer/judge, unauthorized use of a vehicle and public intoxication on Saturday.
Tneshia Shantel George, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding and no driver’s license on Sunday.
John Darrel Gilbert, 64, of Longview was arrested and charged with indecent exposure on Sunday.
Jerdazome Rashad Jones, 31, of Carthage was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Saturday.
Rebecca Ann Wilson, 48, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
Jacari Asonte Young, 23, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with delivery of marjiuana measuring between a fourth of an ounce and five pounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Saturday.
Curtis Ezelle Carraway, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.