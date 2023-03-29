Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Keith Dewayne Hall, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence, 1000 block of South Lakeview Drive, Monday
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 1500 block of University Avenue, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Hackler Beard, 38, of Balch Springs was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
Valerie Kinney, 57, of Waskom was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Monday.
Latashia Letriece Pratt, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Monday.
Robert Kenneth McGowen, 43, of Homer, Louisiana was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Monday.