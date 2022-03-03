Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Mysheia Ebonie McAllan, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams, disorderly conduct and two MPD class c warrants on Tuesday.
Brittany Roshon Cole, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure on Tuesday.
Enrique Akil Diaz, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Wednesday.
Willie Haggerty Jr., (54), of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund, 2100 block of Dogan Street, Tuesday
Disorderly conduct, intersection of West Houston and Wood, Tuesday
Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, 1900 block of Maverick Drive, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Loy Eugene Allen, 54, of Karnack was arrested and charged with br/tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Bryan Ellis Anderson, 44, of Tyler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Tuesday.
Eddie Floyd Hill Jr., 20, of Karnack was arrested on a Panola County warrant for failure to appear/engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
Alexander Snyder, 34, of Big Sandy was arrested on a Titus County warrant for credit card or debit card abuse elderly on Tuesday.