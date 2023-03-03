Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marcus Lamard Conner, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Evading arrest detention, 2000 block of Billups Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Wade Edward Heim, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tamper with identification numbers on Wednesday.
Brandy Ann Wolf, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tamper with identification numbers on Wednesday.
Jacob Robert-Conrad Zawisza, 25, of Houston was arrested and charged with rop/reckless driving on Wednesday.