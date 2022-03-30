Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jeremy Lee Gibson, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram, intersection of West Meredith and Rosborough Springs, Monday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Lataiha Moniqu Goudeau, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury on Tuesday.
- Kemerick Keonte Luster, 24, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Monday.
- Jeffery Cade Martin, 31, of Waskom was arrested and charged with safpf/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Johnnie Lord Stephens, 77, of Waskom was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- Jennifer Dawn Willis, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.
- Daniel James Stevens, 25, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday.