Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Timothy Jason Sullivan, 43, of Dallas was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle or watercraft on Tuesday.
- Jessie James Washington, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram, a Parker County warrant for bond forfeiture/manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams and bond forfeiture/assault of pregnant person on Wednesday.
- Thai Kijano Buffin, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of firearm on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Evading arrest detention with a vehicle, intersection of West Pinecrest and MLK, Tuesday
- Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
- Assault family violence, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday
- Theft of firearm, intersection of Tower and East Martindale, Tuesday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 2800 block of Victory Drive, Wednesday
- Burglary of vehicles, 1600 block of MLK Boulevard, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- John Edelman Bahr, (61), of Harleton was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
- James Patrick Bailey, (84), of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday.
- Sierra Alexis Eichler, (98), of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/resisting arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
- Terry Cordell Johnson, (64), of Harleton was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
- Teddy Fernando McClain, (81), of Harleton was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
- Tanya Anderson Ross, (77), of Harleton was arrested and charged with engage in organized criminal activity on Tuesday.
- Quanterria Monique Taylor, (87), of Shreveport was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Steve Glenn Gossage, (69), of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday.
- Tardarell Raymonte Maiden, (73), of Shreveport was arrested and charged with rop/driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Tuesday.