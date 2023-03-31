Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Robert McGowen, 43, of Waskom was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.
Madison Lee Freeman, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with false alarm or report on Thursday.
Kristy Rene Jackson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and two counts of driving while license invalid on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
None
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
None