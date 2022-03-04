Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Felicia Dawn Battle, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to signal 100 feet before turn and expired vehicle registration on Wednesday.
- Shanitta Maria Dixon, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide on Wednesday.
- Katherine Elizabeth Bain, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Traffic incident/violation, 1400 block of Paula Street, Wednesday
- Burglary of building, 1000 block of South Indian Springs Drive, Wednesday
- Assault causes bodily injury, 1600 block of Spring Street, Wednesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Charles Glenn Allen, 35, of Henderson was arrested on a parole violation on Thursday.
- Deaven Rafael Carrasco, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with LA DOC/violation of probation/theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 on Wednesday.
- Clinton Joshua Gilmore, 41, of Marshall was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
- Kheyne D’Keith Jackson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument on Wednesday.
- Angie Sara Kennedy, 41, of Harleton was arrested and charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia (two counts), ride not secureed by safety belt and failure to maintain financial responsibility on Wednesday.
- Josie Monrea Molina-Monreal, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Thursday.
- Johnson Thanh Nguyen, 24, of Tyler was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
- Darron Dewayne Pair, 33, of Longview was arrested and charged with violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams on Wednesday.
- Tracy Aaron Randall, 45, of Longview was arrested and charged with no driver’s license on Wednesday.
- Bronte Jerome Franklin, 35, of Bonham was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.