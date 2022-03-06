handcuff image
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Brian O'Keith Tucker, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 28 and 200 grams (two counts), possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces in a drug free zone on Thursday.
  • Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces in a drug free zone, 700 block of Spring Street, Thursday
  • Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 600 block of Key Street, Thursday
  • Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 2000 block of Palestine Street, Thursday
  • Burglary of habitation, 2400 block of Sledge Street, Thursday
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, 300 block of Lynoak Street, Thursday
  • Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 800 block of Henderson Street, Thursday

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

  • Elizabeth Denice Fuller, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
  • Dawalus Isaac Gatson, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated third or more on Thursday.
  • Josie Monreal Molina-Monreal, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and failure to identify giving false/ficticious info on Thursday.
  • Johnson Thanh Nguyen, 24, of Tyler was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
  • Bronte Jerome Franklin, 35, of Bonham was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
  • Sean Tosendo Lusk, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver's license and no seat belt on Thursday.

