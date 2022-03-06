Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Brian O'Keith Tucker, 38, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transport, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring between 28 and 200 grams (two counts), possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces in a drug free zone on Thursday.
- Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces in a drug free zone, 700 block of Spring Street, Thursday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 600 block of Key Street, Thursday
- Assault family violence/non-aggravated, 2000 block of Palestine Street, Thursday
- Burglary of habitation, 2400 block of Sledge Street, Thursday
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, 300 block of Lynoak Street, Thursday
- Theft of property worth between $750 and $2,500, 800 block of Henderson Street, Thursday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Elizabeth Denice Fuller, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/theft of property worth between $100 and $750 on Thursday.
- Dawalus Isaac Gatson, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated third or more on Thursday.
- Josie Monreal Molina-Monreal, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and failure to identify giving false/ficticious info on Thursday.
- Johnson Thanh Nguyen, 24, of Tyler was arrested on an Upshur County warrant for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
- Bronte Jerome Franklin, 35, of Bonham was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.
- Sean Tosendo Lusk, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver's license and no seat belt on Thursday.