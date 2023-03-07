Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Timmy Dorman, 59, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Thursday.
Anthony Devon Byrd, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/1-B measuring between four and 200 grams (two counts), possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and possession of a dangerous drug on Thursday.
Michael Shane Kelly, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with online harassment and stalking on Friday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault against elderly or disabled person, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday
MPD warrant above class c, 800 block of South Washington Avenue, Thursday
Criminal mischief under $100, 100 block of South Edwards Street, Saturday
Theft under $100, 400 block of North Wellington Street, Sunday
Assault family violence, 2500 block of Karnack Highway, Sunday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
David Lee Almon, 41, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Jason Ray Aydelotte, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Thursday.
Mark Lucas Daly, 36, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair on Thursday.
Breonna Sherrelle Harris, 27, of Longview was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and unlawfully carrying weapon on Thursday.
Winston Washington Watson, 64, of Marshall was arrested and charged with resist arrest search or transport on Thursday.
Anthony Douglas Wright Jr., 38, of Forest Bug was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday.
Reva Shane Young, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury and a Caddo Parish warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between one and four grams on Thursday.
Jermaine Delonzo Moore, 27, of Jackson, Mississippi was arrested and charged with violation of probation/driving while intoxicated on Thursday.
Eddie Lee Bell II, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.
Trkelvin Clay, 18, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, tyc/rop/engage in organized criminal activity and tyc/rop/deadly conduct on Friday.
Drayven Lee George, 20, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failed to drive in single lane on Saturday.
Christopher Ray Gray, 39, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration greater than or equal to 0.15 on Sunday.
Jason Randal Gunnels, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Saturday.
Kaleb Alexander Lee, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with rop/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Friday.
Shelby Rayan Neal, 26, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon on Sunday.
Cory Eugene Rains, 44, of Marshall was arrested and charged with display expired license plate, speeding and no liability insurance on Friday.
Cynthia Garcia Valenzuela, 49, of Longview was arrested and charged with following too close, speeding and driving while license invalid (two counts) on Saturday.
Austin Cabe Dickson, 32, of Carthage was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a dangerous drug on Friday.
Victor Gonzales-Pena, 47, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no valid driver’s license on Saturday.