Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Eddie Floyd Hill, 20, of Karnack was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence on Tuesday.
Timothy Earl Perry, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with warrant (issued by other agency) on Tuesday.
Angel Kathleen Shields, 43, of Bakersfield, California was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief causing damage worth between $750 and $2,500 on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent, 1500 block of MLK Boulevard, Tuesday
Assault causes bodily injury family member, 1100 block of George Gregg Street, Tuesday
Drunkenness, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft (all other) under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Theft under $100, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Tuesday
Warrant (issued by other agency), 900 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christina Michelle Bailey, 50, of Lawton, Oklahoma was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold on Tuesday.
Matthew Dillon George, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Tuesday.
Daniel D. Wynn, 44, of Southhaven, Mississippi was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Tuesday.
Ashley Nicole Young, 30, of Longview was arrested and charged with speeding on Tuesday.
Brandon Rex Chastain, 29, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault class c on Tuesday.
Taylor James Delaune, 31, of Jefferson was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Wednesday.