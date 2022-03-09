Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Chamea Shyniece Harris, 22, of Marshall was arrested and charged with forgery of a government/national institution/money/security on Monday.
- Keith Dewayne Hall, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.
- Diamond Unique Roach, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with no driver’s license on Monday.
- Henry Charles Johnson, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Monday.
- Shammenita Shadaii Benjamin, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with failure to id/false information and a Harris Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one on Monday.
- Brandon Carlos Faulkner, 35, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
- Richard Wayne Everitt, 63, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Tuesday.
- Juan Luis Carmona, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence and unlawful restraint on Monday.
- Kenneth Ray Reynolds Jr., (45, of Jacksonville was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Traffic incident/violation, 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Monday
- Drunkenness, 1700 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Driving while license invalid, intersection of North Lafayette and East Grand, Tuesday
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brandy Ann Bussey, 39, of Kilgore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring less than one gram, a Gregg County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and a Gregg County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Steven Omega Haggerty, 51, of Karnack was arrested and charged with operation of unregistered motor vehicle, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group measuring less than one gram on Monday.
- Roger Lamar Hence, 32, of Elysian Fields was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, theft of firearm and two MPD citations on Monday.
Dekeefus Ladale Smith, 29, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated blood alcohol concentration measuring greater than or equal to 0.15 on Monday.