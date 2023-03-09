Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Blake Edward Dugger, 30, of Karnack was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a Cass County warrant for criminal mischief causing damage worth between $100 and $750 on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Possession of drug paraphernalia, intersection of Poplar Street and 5th Street, Tuesday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Areyela Lonya Lewis, (95), of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon and resist arrest search or transport on Tuesday.
Jose Monreal Monreal-Molina, (94), of Longview was arrested and charged with rop/failure to identify giving false/fictitious on Tuesday.
Dillon Michael Moss, (02), of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
Rodriguez Cardero Thomas, (91-2), of Shreveport was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Caddo Parish warrant for driving while intoxication on Tuesday.
Wesley Jacob Hearon, age and residence unknown, was held on a U.S. Marshal’s Service hold, a Camp County warrant for possession of child pornography and Santa Clara County warrants for sexual assault of a child (four counts), possession of child pornography and obscene promote/produce on Tuesday.
Gregory Allen Weaver, (74), of White Oak was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.