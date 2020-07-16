Staff Reports
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made one arrest Wednesday, following a drug bust on Farm-to-Market Road West, in Marshall.
“At approximately 3 p.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 3674 FM 1997 West in Marshall,” Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher reported.
He said the search warrant was issued as result of an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office narcotic Investigators.
“The search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approx. 1 oz. of methamphetamines, miscellaneous prescription pills and a rifle,” said Fletcher.
Arrested was 59-year-old Kent Dwayne Boyd, of Marshall, for possession of a controlled substance PG1>4<200 g, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
“This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information may be released when it becomes available,” he said.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Donald Glenn Allen was arrested July 14 on charges of violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated with BAC more than .15.
Chasity Reta-Marie Elverton was arrested July 14 on charges associated with a Tarrant County warrant for theft of property.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a building was reported July 14 in Waskom when a table saw and mower was stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kamesha Lafaye Miles was arrested July 14 on charges associated with a Dallas County warrant, a HSCO warrant, two MPD warrants and a U.S. Marshal warrant for dangerous drugs.
Staci Renee White was arrested July 14 on charges of a possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Uranthus Demon Shiner was arrested July 14 on charges associated with traffic incidents and violations.
Joseph Scott Cloninger was arrested July 14 on charges of theft more than $100, less than $750.
Loretta Kay Johnston was arrested July 14 on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Lee Earl Brightman was arrested July 14 on charges of theft of property more than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Breona Dashun Wright was arrested July 14 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury was reported July 14 in the 2700 block of East Travis Street.
Debit card/credit card abuse was reported July 14 in the 4200 block of Five Notch Road.
A driving with license invalid with previous conviction was reported July 14 in the 300 block of South Alamo Boulevard.