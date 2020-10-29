The Marshall Police Department made two arrests in a series of burglaries of unlocked vehicles in the Marshall area.
Prentis Washington, 21, of Claiborne, Louisiana, and Dakota Smith 22, of Homer, Louisiana, were both arrested Tuesday with a number of stolen items in the vehicle they occupied, according to Lt. Len Ames.
Ames said that shortly after midnight on Tuesday, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Wingwood Terrace to investigate a report of two men that were looking through vehicles in the neighborhood.
Officers located two men nearby that matched the description provided to Marshall Emergency Communications by the caller and attempted to make contact with them, but the men immediately fled on foot.
Ames said that officers flooded the area and located a white Dodge Durango driving in a suspicious manner, with an arrow observed by officers on the rear bumper of the vehicle.
Officers stopped the car at Henley Perry and South Washington, and the occupants of the vehicle were identified as Washington and Smith, Ames said.
During the course of the traffic stop, Ames said that it was determined that the vehicle occupied by Washington and Smith contained nine pistols, two crossbows, and nearly 50 other items that were taken during the commission of vehicle burglaries.
Ames added that none of the vehicles that were burglarized were locked, allowing the two individuals easy access to the contents of the vehicle.
Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth thanked the vigilant members of the community who made the Marshall Police Department aware of the situation.
“It is so important to have citizens who care about each other and their neighborhoods and are quick to alert us when they observe suspicious activity," Carruth said. "We are grateful for the cooperation and support we receive every day from the community that we serve. I am also very proud of our officers who responded to this call and were able to take these suspects off the street before they were able to commit more crimes. They are a credit to the Marshall Police Department."
The Marshall Police Department reminds the public that it is critical to remove valuables from your vehicle overnight — and to always lock your vehicle’s doors whenever you leave it unattended.
"We rarely see a vehicle burglary where a suspect forcibly enters a vehicle; the simply check doors until they find an unlocked one and then go through it," Ames said. "Far too often firearms are stolen in these burglaries. We also recommend that everyone document their serial numbers for all valuable items in the event they become lost or stolen."
Arrested by the Marshall Police Department
- Latarik Dashun Jackson, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of riot participation and two capias pro fine warrants, one for unlawful carrying of a weapon and one for assault causes bodily injury, on Wednesday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- None
Arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office
- None
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office
- Criminal mischief, Oct. 23, Hallsville: Padlock cut.
- Theft, Wednesday, Longview: Trailer stolen.