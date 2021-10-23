The Marshall Police Department, in conjunction with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hallsville Police Department, the Waskom Police Department, the Jefferson Police Department and the Marshall Municipal Court, executed a warrant roundup for outstanding municipal warrants for the City of Marshall on Thursday.
As a result of the warrant roundup, multiple individuals, who had active warrants and disregarded or failed to resolve their citations, were arrested.
The citations and warrants are for violations including moving and non-moving traffic violations, penal code violations, such as Class C Thefts, assaults, disorderly conduct, and violations of city ordinances.
Those who have an unpaid citation are still able to clear their warrants online at www.trafficpayment.com. You will need the citation number and fine amount, available at https://www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/1516/Warrant-List-09292021, for the payment to be properly processed.
Fines may also be paid in person by going by the Marshall Municipal Court at: 110 S. Bolivar, Suite 104B, Marshall, TX 75670
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Manny Leroy Corpier, 54, of Marshall was arrested for a traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
- Shana Rena Pierce, 41, of Marshall was arrested for three traffic incident/violations on Thursday.
- Isaac Day, 22, of Marshall was arrested on seven traffic incident/violations on Thursday.
- Ontarius Kentrell Dudley, 31, of Karnack was arrested on two traffic incident/violations on Thursday.
- Tyler Ray Stowe, 23, of Marshall was arrested on a traffic incident/violation and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Thursday.
- Brittany Carpenter, 29, of Marshall was arrested on three traffic incident/violations on Thursday.
- Tina McMillian, 50, of Marshall was arrested on a traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
- Keynan Devon Thomas, 30, of Marshall was arrested on a traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
- Sterling Nicole Shepherd, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a traffic incident/violation on Thursday.
- Zyindria Latifan Johnson, 27, of Houston was arrested on a charged of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Roland Lewis Scaife, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief causing damage between $750 and $2,500 on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft (all other) under $100, 500 block of South East End Boulevard, Thurday
- Dog bite, 600 block of Warren Drive, Thursday
- Possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, 600 block of East End Boulevard South, Friday
- Criminal mischief causing damage between $100 and $750, 100 block of Interstate 20 West, Friday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Charlie Allison Freeman, 37, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram and resisting arrest search or transport on Thursday.
- Carl Fredrick Jenkins, 49, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/unlawful carrying of a weapon on Thursday.
- John Edelman Bahr, 59, of Harleton was arrested and charged with open container in motor vehicle on Thursday.
- Timothy Shane Turner, 50, of Longview was arrested on a Gregg County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.