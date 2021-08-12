On Sunday at approximately 6 p.m., the Marshall Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of Victory Drive and East Houston Street that left one dead.
Officers determined the driver of the vehicle crossed over multiple lanes of oncoming traffic before driving into a wooded area.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the hospital and has been identified as Lynda Moore Carter, 63, of Jefferson.
The investigation into this tragic accident is ongoing.
The Marshall Police Department offers their deepest condolences to the friends and family of Carter during this difficult time.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Georgia Ann Boyd was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed limit, and driving while license invalid.
Melvin Ray Lewing was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction, expired license plate, defective equipment and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Nicole Janae Hawley was arrested Aug. 11 on charges related to MPD warrants for expired inspection, expired drivers license and driving while license invalid.
Michael Anthony Violante was arrested Aug. 11 on charges related to MPD warrants.
David Lee George was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of drunkenness.
David Wayne Jones was arrested Aug. 12 on an MPD warrant.
Theartis Faggett Wilbert was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of assaults causes bodily injury.